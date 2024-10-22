Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia hosts Milwaukee for season opener
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 224.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks for the season opener.
Philadelphia finished 47-35 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play last season. The 76ers averaged 24.9 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.
Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.
INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Jared McCain: day to day (bruise).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).
