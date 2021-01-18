Phil Spector, one of the most influential and successful record producers in rock 'n' roll, who generated a string of hits in the early 1960s defined by the lavish instrumental treatment known as the Wall of Sound, but whose life was upended when he was sentenced to prison for the murder of a woman at his home, died Saturday. He was 81.

The cause of death was complications of COVID-19, daughter Nicole Audrey Spector said.

Spector had been serving a prison sentence since 2009 for the murder of Lana Clarkson, a nightclub hostess whom he had taken to his home after a night of drinking in 2003. Police found her slumped in a chair in the foyer, dead from a single bullet to the head.

Spector scored his first No. 1 hit when he was still in his teens. With the Teddy Bears, a group he formed with two school friends, he recorded the dreamy ballad "To Know Him is to Love Him." Released in August 1958, it sold more than 1 million records after the group appeared on the TV show "American Bandstand," with Spector playing guitar and singing backup.

After learning the ropes as a record producer, Spector became a one-man hit factory. Between 1960 and 1965, he placed 24 records in the Top 40, many of them classics.

His 13 Top 10 singles included some of the quintessential "girl group" songs of the era: "He's a Rebel," "Uptown," "Then He Kissed Me" and "Da Doo Ron Ron" by the Crystals, and "Be My Baby" and "Walking in the Rain" by the Ronettes.

For the Righteous Brothers, he produced "Unchained Melody" and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," a No. 1 hit that became the 20th century's most-played song on radio and television, according to BMI.

Spector single-handedly created the image of the record producer as auteur, a creative force equal to or even greater than his artists, with an instantly identifiable aural brand.

"There were songwriter-producers before him, but no one did the whole thing like Phil," songwriter and producer Jerry Leiber told Rolling Stone in 2005.

Leiber, who died in 2011, and Spector served a brief but crucial apprenticeship together at Atlantic Records.

Spector's signature was the Wall of Sound, perfected at Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles, where he worked with engineer Larry Levine, arranger Jack Nitzsche and a team of musicians nicknamed the Wrecking Crew.

With dozens of musicians and backup singers packed into Gold Star's cramped quarters, Spector layered multiple guitars, basses and keyboards over one another and applied a shimmering gloss of strings. This sonic wave assumed even grander proportions when channeled through Gold Star's resonant echo chambers.

The Wall of Sound profoundly influenced a host of producers and rock groups, from the Beach Boys to Bruce Springsteen. "He was everything," Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys told an interviewer for the British documentary "Endless Harmony: The Beach Boys Story." He called Spector "the biggest inspiration in my entire life."

Harvey Philip Spector was born on Dec. 26, 1939, in the Bronx.

After the Teddy Bears disbanded in 1959, Spector turned to producing and found a mentor in Lester Sill, who had helped Leiber and his partner, Mike Stoller, get started in the music business. Sill arranged for Spector to work with the two men at Atlantic, where their use of strings and heavy instrumentation became part of his repertoire.

Spector's domestic life, along with his career, eventually came apart. After his first marriage broke up, Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Bennett became his girlfriend and muse. He married her in 1968. But she divorced him after six years, claiming in a memoir he held her prisoner in their mansion.