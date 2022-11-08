Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DALLAS — Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points as SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in a season opener on Monday.

Phelps also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kalen Williams, who posted 13 points. Demarcus Demonia added 11 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Alonzo Dodd finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.