Sports

Phelps and Jackson each hit 2 HRs, Georgia beats Binghamton 20-4 at Athens Regional

Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia's five home runs on Friday and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 11:36PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia's five home runs on Friday and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional.

Regional host Georgia (43-15) plays the winner between Oklahoma State and Duke on Saturday and No. 4 seed Binghamton (29-25) plays a loser-out game.

Phelps finished with four hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored four runs and Jackson had six RBIs. Kolby Branch had four hits and drove in two and Nolan McCarthy added a double, home run and three RBIs.

Leighton Finley (3-2) gave up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Slate Alford led off the first with a double and, after Robbie Burnett flied out, scored when Phelps hit a home run. Jackson added a three-run shot to make it 5-0 going into the second.

Matt Bolton and Zach Rogacki each hit an RBI single in the third to trim Binghamton's deficit to 5-2 but Jackson answered with another three-run homer off Brady Bouchard (3-5) in the home half.

First pitch was delayed about 3 1/2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the French Open after laboring past Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Friday night session.

Sports

Stetson scores 7 runs in first inning of 11-2 romp over NC State in opener of Auburn Regional

Sports

No. 15 overall seed UCLA eases past Fresno State 19-4 behind a season-high 22 hits