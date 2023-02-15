'Cool dogs': Sporting breeds have their moment to shine
Meet some distinctive breeds that trotted through the Bird Dog Parade at the Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic.
Story by Bob Timmons, photos by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
February 18, 2023 — 3:06pm
The Bird Dog Parade, the traditional kickoff of the Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center, was an education and a validation.
An education in the variety of breeds: From Bracco Italianos to Blue Picardy spaniels to the ubiquitous and lovable Labrador retrievers, 103 dogs representing 41 breeds were present.
And validation of the characteristics, from grit to smarts to loyalty, that elevate bird dogs in the minds of their human companions.
"The parade is such a great way to not only celebrate our bird dogs, but the upland world in general. I love to see the 6-month-old pups come to the stage alongside 12-year-old, gray-muzzled veteran dogs who've seen and done it all," said Casey Sill, a Pheasants Forever and Quails Forever spokesman. "Upland hunters live their lives through their dogs. The Bird Dog Parade is such a wonderful way to honor that bond, and kick off a really special weekend."
Read on about some of the diversity of dogs present Friday:
Breed: Airedale Terrier
Dog: Tanner, age 3
Owner: Scott Lichty, Bloomington (and Airedale Terrier Club of America hunting and field chair)
On origins with the breed: We started with the dogs in 1995, but I started hunting with them in 2005. I learned they were good at hunting, and I had a young one at home, so I trained it and I taught myself how to shoot.
On hunting: Airedales are my breed of choice, and Tanner is the latest one. He hunts at a little more relaxed pace. You don't have to walk fast behind him. They have an exceptional nose, so they can find birds really quickly. They have a hesitation flush — they will come in and stop, and then go in, and it's very nice to hunt over.
On encountering surprise at Airedales afield: I hear that all the time. Airedales have been around a long time. People were doing upland and waterfowl hunting with them 120 years ago. I do hunt-test with him. I do spaniel and retriever tests with him, and he has many ribbons. Once you have them, you don't want anything else.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Pudelpointer
Dog: Petrie, age 5
Owner: Rachel Thorson, Story City, Iowa
On Petrie's special qualities: They are a great, versatile dog, great family dogs. I was drawn to the breed because they have a lot of drive in the field, but they are calm and pleasant to be around in the house.
On Petrie's back story: She is my first and I just started breeding them. She has had two litters. Our first litter got a breeder's award and the second litter is about 4 months old. We are just looking to get more into the breed. She is a guide dog. I guide pheasant and quail hunts with her.
On the variety of breeds: There are so many cool dogs out there that there is a dog for everyone, depending on your style. Everyone has a breed they are drawn to as far as looks go. We camp and hike and do a lot of things outside, so that was really a draw. She is great for that. They are minimal shedding, too, which is nice. Great with kids. We take her everywhere.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Wirehaired Vizslas (pronounced Veesh-la)
Owner: Eric Wallendal, Grand Marsh, Wis. (Pivot Kennels)
Dogs: Zuri, age 2 (shown above), and Zolna, age 3
On what makes them great: They are very even-mannered in and around the house, but as hunting dogs they have a lot of drive and focus on their people. They are easy to train. They want to hunt for you rather than for themselves.
On resilient makeup: We really like their big bone structure and their wire coat so they can handle the harsh winters in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Hungary, where they were originally bred.
On their versatility: They primarily do upland birds but they can do waterfowl, blood tracking, shed hunting, wild boar, rabbits. You name it, they'll do it. As well as emotional support and therapy and service dogs.
On their temperament: They are very patient and a very intentional hunter. But all these hunting dogs require good training. They look to you to figure out what you want to hunt. They still have plenty of drive and will go all day. But it is unique to have a hunting dog that has an off button. They are very well-suited for families of all kinds.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Jagdterrier (pronounced Yak-terrier)
Dog: Little Miss, age 2
Owner: Josh Flicek, Northfield
On background: This is our third generation of them. They are a smaller breed. She is 27 pounds. She pheasant hunts, quail hunts. She is very athletic. She also is into dock diving. She has titles in dock jumping.
On the breed's allure: I like their hunt drive, and their ability to go all day and do multiple different things. You could take her upland bird hunting, track wounded deer, varment control, all sorts of stuff.
On her hunting method: Whatever range I let her hunt, she'll hunt. We have her tone-trained, so if I make a beep she turns and comes back to me. She stays in range but she'll go a half-mile, five-eighths of a mile to do a retrieve.
On pep: This breed is high-strung. We spend a lot of time doing obedience work. They have to work, have to stay active every day. They are kind of their own breed. They are fairly rare here [in the United States].
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Labrador retriever
Dog: Katie, age 6½
Owner: Steve Oehlenschlager, Elk River
On her versatility: She hunts upland, she hunts waterfowl. She has been in every single magazine known to mankind. I take pictures for magazines.
On preference: I think she likes pheasant hunts more, but she does like her duck hunting.
On love for Labs: She can sit there and you turn 'em off and they lay right there on the floor. And she is loyal as can be; I've never had such a loyal dog. She is the first Lab I have ever had, and she is outstanding. I couldn't ask for a better one. Never quits, all day long. Retrieves everything from quail to swans.
On hunting over other breeds: English setters. Drahthaars. Golden retrievers. Short hairs [of family and friends]. I always wanted a Lab. It took me forever, but then I got one.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Spinone Italiano (aka an Italian pointer)
Dog: Zio, age 3
Owner: Jason Youngquist, Hastings
On what makes Zio special: My dog is a family house dog and hunts every once in a while. They are very versatile — whenever, whatever — as far as family or hunting or fishing or play time or nap time.
On his athleticism: He runs fast but he hunts slow. He hunts really close and stays within range. He likes to hunt with the German shorthairs and the Brittanies, but he hunts totally differently. They are not usually paired up together. He is slower, more methodical. The pattern is much different to watch. It's interesting.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Curly-Coated retriever
Dog: Calum, age 2
Owner: Craig Leager, Monroe, Iowa
On what makes Calum special: They are one of the oldest of the retriever breeds and, by American Kennel Club standards, typically the tallest. He is able to hunt both upland and waterfowl. He doesn't have a preference for one or the other. He is as happy in the water as in the field.
On his personality: Super laid-back, a slower-maturing breed. I like to compare his personality to being an old man. Even as a puppy, he wasn't over-rambunctious. Great family dog.
On his distinct appearance: A lot of people often think he is some type of doodle or poodle. It is always an opportunity to be an ambassador for the breed. He has the curly coat. The nice thing is when he is wet he dries super-quick. That actually tightens his curls once he's gotten wet. They do shed. We like to call them "curly tumbleweeds" as they roll around the house.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Blue Picardy spaniel
Dog: Iko, age 2
Owner: Sam Holmgren, Excelsior
On what makes it exceptional: I wanted a pointer and I wanted a family dog, and these are known to be really good with kids and companions. On top of that, they have good instincts in the field. And he is has a lot of drive. Once he has his exercise, he is great. You run him once a day, and they are fine the rest of the day. That is kind of why I was drawn to them, and they are beautiful dogs.
On hunting: He spends a lot more time chasing grouse and woodcock. He does pheasant hunt; he did pretty well this year in South Dakota. We have a place up in northern Minnesota and we mostly do grouse hunting. That is a tough game and he is new to it. He's only 2 and he did really well.
On the uniqueness of the breed: We were looking through dog books and saw photos of the breed, and thought, that is a nice-looking dog. Read more about it. Went online and did some research. At the time when we got his buddy, Rider (also a Blue Picardy), the online breeder in the U.S. was in Petaluma, Calif. That is where we got [Iko] as well. And now there is one in Dassel, Minn., and in Calgary. So it's pretty rare. They have them in France. These breeders are getting the dogs from France.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Llewellin setters
Dogs: Sigrid, age 1 1/2 years, and Ella, age 5 1/2
Owner: Wyatt Luzinski and Leah Luzinski (respectively), Woodbury
Leah, on their distinctiveness: They are just absolutely beautiful to watch when they are in the field working. My mom says it is like watching art working. They work hard in the field and at home, they are little couch potatoes.
Leah, on introduction to the breed: We have a Gordon setter. She is 9 1/2, and when you have one breed of setter you learn about the others. In 2017 coming to Pheasant Fest, that is the first time I met a Llewellin setter. She was the sweetest dog. Everything was going on around here and hectic, and she just sat there calmly letting everyone pet her. Once I met her I really started looking into the breed, and things fell into place.
Wyatt, on Llewellins' qualities: Fantastic in the home and an absolute machine in the field. You can't ask for much more. Fast-learning and incredibly smart dogs.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: German longhaired pointers (Deutsch Langhaars)
Dogs: Amara, age 3, and Berdie, age 2
Owner: Matthew Bathke, Spirit Lake, Iowa
On dogs in concert with surroundings: There is a lot of opportunity to duck and pheasant hunt (in Spirit Lake), deer hunt, basically do all the different activities in the outdoors. I wanted a dog that was versatile. That is what directed me to this breed. I had previous experience with setters, and the setters we had weren't really water dogs. I wanted a dog able to sit in a duck blind and go swimming when it is 20 degrees.
On his experience with other bird dogs: Brittany spaniels, Drahthaar pointers and Gordon setters. [Deutsch Langhaars] are much like a setter. Super-friendly. Happy. Easy to train. They are the kind of dog that can run 200 to 300 yards away from you, but you know the whole time they are out there they are hunting for you. They come and check in. Very strong pointers. Very strong retrievers.
Photo by Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Breed: Bracco Italiano
Dogs: Quigley, age 5, and Tanzee, age 3 (shown above)
Owner: Steve Hansen, Centerville, S.D.
On what makes them special: Their disposition. People like Labs so well. These guys have Labs beat. They are just such a people-dog. They have to be touching you constantly. They are one of the oldest hunting breeds in the world. There are only about 500 of them in North America.
On their traits afield: They hunt with their head up high where most pointers have their noses down lower. they have a gait like an English walking horse. Their gait ... they can hunt all day and outlast any other breed. They are awesome.