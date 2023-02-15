'Cool dogs': Sporting breeds have their moment to shine

The Bird Dog Parade, the traditional kickoff of the Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Friday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center, was an education and a validation.

An education in the variety of breeds: From Bracco Italianos to Blue Picardy spaniels to the ubiquitous and lovable Labrador retrievers, 103 dogs representing 41 breeds were present.

And validation of the characteristics, from grit to smarts to loyalty, that elevate bird dogs in the minds of their human companions.

"The parade is such a great way to not only celebrate our bird dogs, but the upland world in general. I love to see the 6-month-old pups come to the stage alongside 12-year-old, gray-muzzled veteran dogs who've seen and done it all," said Casey Sill, a Pheasants Forever and Quails Forever spokesman. "Upland hunters live their lives through their dogs. The Bird Dog Parade is such a wonderful way to honor that bond, and kick off a really special weekend."

