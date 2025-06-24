Pharrell Williams brings India and Beyoncé to Louis Vuitton's Pompidou runway

But don't mistake the globe-trotting optimism for naivety. There's calculation in the chaos. Williams' references bounce from Kenzo 's Nigo (his onetime collaborator) to Indian contemporary artisans — like the hand-beaded snakes slithering across shirts, or the sandalwood-scented linens that recall a summer in Rajasthan. The ''worldwide community'' Vuitton preaches is real, but it's also realpolitik: What could be more luxurious in 2025 than clothing that tries to please everyone and everywhere, without losing itself?