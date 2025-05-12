Pharmaceutical industry criticizes the drug pricing plan Trump says he'll sign

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's plan to change the pricing model for some medications is already facing fierce criticism from the pharmaceutical industry before he's even signed the executive order set for Monday that, if implemented, could lower the cost of some drugs.
Trump has promised that his plan — which is likely to tie the price of medications covered by Medicare and administered in a doctor's office to the lowest price paid by other countries — will significantly lower drug costs.
''I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION'S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World,'' the Republican president posted on social media on Sunday, pledging to sign the order on Monday morning at the White House.
But the nation's leading pharmaceutical lobby on Sunday pushed back, calling it a ''bad deal'' for American patients. Drugmakers have long argued that any threats to their profits could impact the research they do to develop new drugs.
''Importing foreign prices will cut billions of dollars from Medicare with no guarantee that it helps patients or improves their access to medicines,'' Stephen J. Ubl, the president and CEO of PhRMA, said in a statement. ''It jeopardizes the hundreds of billions our member companies are planning to invest in America, making us more reliant on China for innovative medicines.''
Trump's so-called ''most favored nation'' approach to Medicare drug pricing has been controversial since he first tried to implement it during his first term. He signed a similar executive order in the final weeks of his presidency, but a court order later blocked the rule from going into effect under President Joe Biden's administration.
The pharmaceutical industry has argued that Trump's 2020 attempt would give foreign governments the ''upper hand'' in deciding the value of medicines in the U.S.
It's likely that Trump's executive order Monday will only impact drugs covered by Medicare Part B, the insurance for doctor's office visits. Medicare beneficiaries are responsible for picking up some of the costs to get those medications during doctor's visits, and for traditional Medicare enrollees there is no annual out-of-pocket cap on what they pay.