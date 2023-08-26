PHOENIX — Tommy Pham lost a homer due to a bizarre fan interference after stretching his hitting streak to 15 games, and the surging Arizona Diamondbacks held off the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Friday night.

Pham followed Jace Peterson's two-run triple with a two-run double off Hunter Greene (2-6), giving the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning.

With Arizona leading 8-4 in the seventh, Pham sent a towering shot to the wall in left. Reds outfielder Spencer Steer timed his leap perfectly and had the ball in his glove, seemingly robbing Pham of the homer.

One problem: a kid stole the ball from Steer.

Also wearing a glove, the kid reached into Steer's glove and pulled the ball out, leaving the left fielder slumped against the wall.

The umpires initially ruled Pham's shot a homer and the hometown fans chanted ''MVP! MVP!'' at the kid when they saw video of his robbery.

The home run was negated after review, setting off a chorus of boos at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks' broadcast showed the kid and his family being removed from the game by security.

That wasn't the end of the drama.

Cincinnati loaded the bases against Justin Martinez and Will Benson hit a grand slam, cutting Arizona's lead to 10-8. Kevin Ginkel struck out the final two batters for his fourth save in five chances.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) allowed two hits on three runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first big league victory. Peterson had two triples and three RBIs.

The Diamondbacks have won six straight and and eight of nine to move a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Nick Martini hit his first two homers in four years and had four RBIs for the Reds, who dropped a game behind the Cubs in the wild-card standings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cincinnati RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral muscle strain) joined the team in Arizona and could start Saturday's game instead of making a third rehab start. ... The Reds stopped LHP Nick Lodolo's rehab assignment after he suffered a setback in a rehab start on Sunday. He's been out since mid-May with a stress reaction in his left tibia.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zach Davies (1-5, 7.38 ERA) returns from the injured list with lower back inflammation to pitch in Saturday's game. The Reds have yet to name a starter.

