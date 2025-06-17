Wires

PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 12:18PM

CROMWELL, Conn. — PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US retail sales fall with Americans growing cautious after a spring splurge to beat tariffs

US retail sales fall with Americans growing cautious after a spring splurge to beat tariffs.

Wires

PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

Wires

International Atomic Energy Agency says Israeli strikes had 'direct impacts' on Natanz underground centrifuge halls