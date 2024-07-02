Stuck between the British Open and the Paris Olympics on this season's golf schedule, the 3M Open has received commitments from 2022 champion Tony Finau, ranked No. 16 in the world, along with top-30 players Sahith Theegala (14) and Sam Burns (27). The tournament is at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine from July 25-28.

Also in the field will be last year's U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson; Iowa born and raised, who will play in the Minnesota tour event for the first time. Also in is 2013 U.S. Open winner and European Ryder Cup star Justin Rose.

Defending champion Lee Hodges — the former Alabama golfer and last summer's wire-to-wire winner — will return to defend his title. He flew in for this year's media day on Monday.

"It brings back so many good memories," said Hodges, ranked 74th in the world. "I came in a different way than last year as I was driving in, but as soon as I came through the gates, it all came back to me. I'm just super happy to be back."

Thirty-one players who committed to the July 22-28 tournament's 156-man field have won a PGA Tour event in the past two years. Combined they have won 164 tournaments,

That list includes big-hitting Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Brandt Snedeker and 2009 British Open champ Stewart Cink.

"Our field at this time has never been that strong with past winners," 3M Open tournament director Mike Welch.

The top two amateurs at the U.S. Open in June at Pinehurst — Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton — finished in the top 20 last weekend at the Rocket Mortgage in Detroit and have committed to play.

Executive tournament director Hollis Cavner and his staff also are pursuing world-ranked No. 8 Patrick Cantlay, No. 43 Will Zalatoris and No. 62 Adam Scott.

Players have until 4 p.m. on July 19 to commit and can withdraw at any time.

Pressure time

Welch predicts the FedExCup "70-50-30″ format will get players to add the 3M Open to their schedule late in the season. The tournament is second-to-last before the playoffs. The top 70 at season's end earns a tour card for next year and a spot in the playoffs' first round. Top 50 in the second round earns a place in the tour's "signature" events and top 30 gets them into the FedExCup tour championship in Atlanta.

There's also six open spots on the U.S. President's Cup team for this fall.

All of it gives big-name players needing FedExCup points incentive to play late-season events. Struggling Justin Thomas was a late addition last year, but missed the cut.

"It's just going to be inherent on some of these players to come play our tournament," Welch said. "Second-to-last before the playoffs start. We fully expect players on that bubble who want to impress the President's Cup captain [Jim Furyk]. We expect them to sign up for what already is shaping up to be incredibly robust 3M Open field."