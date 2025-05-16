PGA has strong field and big surprise: Jhonattan Vegas leads at 64 as stars fail to shine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jhonattan Vegas played the best golf hardly anyone saw Thursday in the PGA Championship.
Brilliant sunshine after three days of rain brought out a full house of spectators expecting a great show. They just didn't get it from who they came to see — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele — and most of them were long gone when Vegas worked his magic in the late afternoon.
Two good par saves. Two short birdies. Another par save. And then three birdies at the end for a 7-under 64, giving the 40-year-old Venezuela his best score in 45 rounds at the majors and a two-shot lead on an opening day of surprises.
''Incredible,'' Vegas said when asked to summarize his round. ''Any chance you get to shoot 64 at a major championship is always great.''
Equally incredible is that for the first time in at least 30 years, none of the top 10 players in the world ranking could be found in the top 10 of the leaderboard after 18 holes at a major.
The biggest crowds belonged to the top three in the world, and it wasn't nearly as inspiring as four of the last five majors they have combined to win.
At his first major since winning the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy didn't make birdie over his last 12 holes and had nothing to say about that after a 3-over 74 sent him straight to the range.
Scheffler, the world No. 1, and defending PGA champion Schauffele had plenty to say about mud balls on tee shots, particularly on the 16th hole that sent both to double bogey. Scheffler at least holed two shots from off the green — one for birdie, one for eagle — and he finished with a 6-iron from 215 yards to 3 feet on No. 9 that sent him to a 69.