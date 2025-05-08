PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '25: Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth pursue different grand slams at Quail Hollow

Before golf fans have had a chance to exhale after an exhilarating Masters, the next major is at the door selling an equal dose of anticipation.
Chatter about a Grand Slam had gone largely quiet for the better part of 25 years since Tiger Woods knocked it out in a span of 35 days — winning the U.S. Open and British Open for the last two legs by a combined 23 strokes — in 2000.
Now it's a big part of the conversation going into the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy is playing the best golf of his career and still buzzing over his playoff victory at Augusta National. That Masters green jacket he proudly wears has given him newfound freedom now that he is the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.
Is a calendar slam out of the question?
The next step is the PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where McIlroy has won four times, including last year, the most titles for him on any golf course in the United States.
''I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love,'' McIlroy said. "It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened (at the Masters) and ... how well I've played at Quail.
''I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships,'' he said. ''I'll probably be a little bit better to be around for my family, and I'll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing.''