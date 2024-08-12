Pfizer CEO on moving beyond COVID vaccines to become a leader in cancer and obesity treatments

They're not going to be as big as we thought last year when we gave an expectation of approximately $20 billion revenue. The reality was that they were closer to $10 billion. But that difference was not because we miscalculated the COVID-19 epidemiology, actually it came out exactly as we thought. But what has happened is that a lot of the contracts that governments had with us, they decided to challenge them. And although they didn't have any legal merit, we felt that it was not the right thing to take governments to court. So we decided to settle with that.