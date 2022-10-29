COLUMBUS, OHIO – Sophomore Peyton Hemp's shot from a horrendous angle halfway through the third period was the game-winner as the No. 2 Gophers beat No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 on Friday night to stay unbeaten.

The Buckeyes, the defending national champions, had won 18 consecutive games.

"A great win tonight against the number one team in the country," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "A really good battle in the first and we were playing really well in the second but gave up those two late. For our team to come out and score in the first shift of the third period and then extend the lead was great."

Sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter's play also was key for the Gophers; she made 43 saves.

"Awesome play in net by Skylar Vetter," Frost said. "It was a full team effort tonight."

On the deciding goal, Crystalyn Hengler's point shot bounced off the end boards right to Hemp, standing on the goal line to the right of the goal. Even with little room to shoot at, the sophomore forward didn't hesitate, firing the puck on goal and it bounced off Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele, who left a little opening at the post. Thiele finished with 28 saves.

Hemp's fourth goal of the season put Minnesota (7-0, 7-0 WCHA) ahead 3-2 at 10:09 of the final period. About 6½ minutes later, Abigail Boreen scored the Gophers' third goal of the third for a two-goal lead.

Taylor Heise tied the score at 2-2 18 seconds into the third period.

Minnesota also scored the first goal of the game. Nelli Laitinen got it at 9:01 of the opening period. But the Buckeyes (8-1, 8-1) took a 2-1 lead on goals by Jenna Buglioni, on a power play, and Sophie Jaques, in the final 1:20 of the second period.

This was the second consecutive meeting between these teams with them being ranked No. 1 and 2. In the WCHA's Final Faceoff last March 6 at Ridder Arena, the then-No. 2 Buckeyes edged the No. 1 Gophers 3-2 and kept winning.