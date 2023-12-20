NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each had a goal and an assisted to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Nils Hoglander, Nils Aman and Teddy Blueger also scored and Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for Vancouver, which is 6-0-1 over their last seven games. Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev each had two assists.

Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators, whose four-game winning streak ended.

The Canucks swept the three-game season series with Nashville.

The first period was largely sleepy, until the Canucks breaking through for two goals in a span of 31 seconds late.

Pettersson opened the scoring with 3:22 remaining when his wrist shot from the right circle beat Saros on the far side. Aman followed quickly when he was the beneficiary of a Nashville turnover that filtered to him unchecked in front and he got his first goal of the season.

Lauzon halved Vancouver's lead with 5:37 remaining in the second with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat DeSmith on the short side for his second goal in three games.

But just 15 seconds later, Hoglander redirected Hughes' shot by Saros to restore Vancouver's two-goal lead and Suter followed 46 seconds after that, giving the Canucks a 4-1 advantage.

Hughes has 20 assists in 13 career games played against Nashville.

Vancouver is 19-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Blueger scored at 1:16 of the third, spelling the end of the night for Saros, who was replaced by Kevin Lankinen.

Lankinen stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief.

Glass scored in the game's final minute.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit Dallas on Thursday.

Predators: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL