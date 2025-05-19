Pets with a toolkit: Protection dogs train to handle burglars as sports stars boost home security

EMBOROUGH, England — Scream all you want, but Lobo isn't letting go.
The young German shepherd has chomped into the arm of a would-be attacker wearing a padded suit at K9 Protector in southwest England.
A command later, Lobo is back at the feet of Alaster Bly and awaiting his next instruction.
''I describe them as pets with a toolkit built into them. A toolkit that you hope you're never going to use,'' said Bly, K9 Protector co-owner.
Expensive protection dogs like Lobo have been in demand among professional athletes to guard against burglars who target wealthy homes often as part of sophisticated crime rings. Athletes are particularly vulnerable while they're away at games.
''He will end up in somebody's home with high-net worth that is potentially at risk from more than your opportunist burglar,'' Bly said of Lobo, who costs 45,000 pounds ($60,000) and boasts a Bavarian bloodline that is ''second to none.''
The lengthy list of athletes whose residences have been hit includes Premier League stars Jack Grealish and Alexander Isak. England cricket captain Ben Stokes' home was burglarized while he was playing in Pakistan.
It's becoming a major problem in the United States, too, with former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman a recent example.