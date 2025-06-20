Sports

Petrovic, Alker and Gonzalez share lead at Firestone in PGA Tour Champions major

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 9:00PM

AKRON, Ohio — Tim Petrovic shot a 4-under 66 on Friday for a share of second-round lead with Steven Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Petrovic closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth to match Alker and Gonzalez at 5-under 135 at Firestone South. Alker, from New Zealand, had a 66. Gonzalez, the Argentine player who shared the first-round lead with Soren Kjeldsen, shot 68.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was a stroke back after a 66. Freddie Jacobson was 3 under after a 67.

Angel Cabrera, who already has won two majors this year at the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, was 1 under after a 68.

The winner of the tournaments gets a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year.

Firestone South previously hosted the World Series of Golf and then a World Golf Championship. It's a strong test for players who next go to the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado.

