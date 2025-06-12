Peterson pitches 1st complete game as Mets get 2 homers from Nimmo and 1 from Soto to beat Nats 5-0

NEW YORK — David Peterson pitched a six-hitter for the first nine-inning complete game of his professional career, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.
Brandon Nimmo homered twice and Juan Soto went deep against his former team for the second consecutive night. Pete Alonso put the Mets ahead in the first inning with his major league-high 63rd RBI, his 20th in the past 10 games.
NL East-leading New York moved a season-best 20 games over .500 at 44-24.
Peterson (5-2) won his third decision in a row, striking out six and walking none in a game that took just 2 hours, 16 minutes. He threw 106 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.49.
Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor threw out Luis García Jr. trying to score from second in the eighth on Jacob Young's sharp single.
Peterson's only prior professional complete game was a four-hitter in a rain-shorted, five-inning loss to Atlanta on April 28, 2023. His previous nine-inning complete game came in college, a four-hit shutout for Oregon against Arizona State on April 28, 2017.
New York's previous complete game was a four-hit shutout by Luis Severino against Miami last Aug. 17. Peterson pitched the seventh shutout and 14th complete game in the major leagues this season.
Washington has lost four straight and seven of nine.