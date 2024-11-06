Peterka, Byram each score 2, and Sabres snap 3-game skid with 5-1 win over Senators

Buffalo went up 3-1 on Byram's second goal 21 seconds into the third period. The defenseman's shot from inside the blue line sneaked through Ullmark, with the puck rolling down the goalie's pad, dropping into the crease and trickling across the line. Thompson scored when he crashed the net, was knocked over by defender Jake Sanderson and was lying in the crease when Alex Tuch's shot went in off his shoulder.