Peter Sellars' staging of Prokofiev's `The Gambler' is Salzburg Festival's latest offbeat success

In a story set in the mythical German resort town Roulettenberg, Polina is in debt to the Marquis, apparently her former lover. She is in Sellars' view an activist who persuades Alexei to splash orange paint on the sports jacket of Baron Wurmerhelm (bass Ilia Kazakov) as a climate-change protest. The General, here a corrupt government contractor, awaits the death of wealthy grandmother (mezzo-soprano Violeta Urmana), who arrives at the casino and loses big. Alexei wins enough to pay off Paulina's debt only for her to reject him and return to Mr. Astley, an English venture capitalist who is another former lover. The opera ends with Alexei collapsing and exclaiming: ''Red came up 20 times in a row!''