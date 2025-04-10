Minneapolis novelist Peter Geye will discuss ‘A Lesser Light’ with Kerri Miller for Talking Volumes

Only one author is named on the cover of Minneapolis writer Peter Geye’s new novel, “A Lesser Light,” but he says he has collaborators.
Those collaborators are the characters in the North Shore-set novel, which Geye (pronounced “Guy”) will discuss with Kerri Miller at a Talking Volumes event in Duluth, sponsored by MPR News and the Minnesota Star Tribune, at 7 p.m. May 1. “A Lesser Light” hinges on a love triangle involving a lighthouse keeper, his wife and a neighbor.
“It really is a partnership. It sounds weird to describe it like that, but it is. I am relying on them to help me tell the story,” said Geye of “Lesser Light,” which takes place in 1910. It opens with Theodulf and new bride Willa arriving at a Split Rock-like lighthouse, both harboring secret resentments about the events that have brought them there. Those secrets come out over the course of 532 pages, during which Willa develops friendships with neighbor Mats and his niece Silje while Theodulf agonizes over opportunities lost.
We spoke with Geye about characters that surprise him, finding time to write and the timeless allure of the North Shore:
Q: You live in Minneapolis but you’ve made the North Shore your literary home. How did that come about?
A: I had written a couple books, as an aspiring writer, about places like the south of France, where I’d never been at the time. They were not good books, they never would be published and, in analyzing what wasn’t working, one of the big things is that there was no connection to the place. So I had the conscious thought, “What are the places you are inspired by, that you’re happiest in?” And the North Shore was first on the list. Almost as soon as I made that declaration, I started thinking about stories there to tell.
Q: One of which was about a lighthouse?
A: It’s hard not to cast your gaze at the Split Rock Lighthouse and wonder what would have happened way back when.