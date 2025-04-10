Minneapolis novelist Peter Geye will discuss ‘A Lesser Light’ with Kerri Miller for Talking Volumes

A: I remember being sent by my publicist an essay, written by someone who eventually became a friend, that described “The Lighthouse Road” in the way a good English student might. Really got into some specifics of language and what he thought those choices meant, all sorts of biblical allusions. Really smart. And I was like, “None of this was intentional.” The fact that a character named Hosea is named Hosea, he went into a whole thing about biblical Hosea. But he was really named Hosea because my favorite contestant on “Top Chef” that year was named Hosea. It was instructive. it helped me get to this understanding that, “Now it’s the readers’.” I wouldn’t have been comfortable with that at one point, but now I am.