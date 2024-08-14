WASHINGTON — Pete Stauber wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.
Wires
Pete Stauber wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District
Pete Stauber wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 2:30AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.