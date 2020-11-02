U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is vying Tuesday to become the first Republican to win re-election in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District in more than 70 years.

But he’s facing a challenge from DFL candidate Quinn Nystrom, an affordable insulin advocate who is betting on a message focused on affordable and accessible healthcare.

Stretching from the far north metro area to the Canadian border, the northeastern district includes Duluth and the union-heavy Iron Range, which has reliably backed Democrats for decades. But voters in the district supported Trump four years ago by nearly 16 percentage points and picked Stauber to represent the district two years later, beating his DFL opponent Joe Radinovich by 5% of the vote. Those trends have political handicappers describing the race as likely Republican this fall.

Stauber’s support for proposed copper nickel mining projects in the district siphoned off some traditionally DFL labor support, winning endorsements from prominent unions like the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 and the Teamsters Local 320.

Several unions, such as AFSCME, United Steelworkers Local 63 and Education Minnesota, endorsed Nystrom, who supports taconite mining in the district and whose father-in-law was a miner at HibTac. Nystrom campaigned on affordable drug prices and preserving Medicare and Social Security.

The district has the distinction of being the only one in Minnesota to get visits from both presidential candidates this cycle, suggesting that Stauber and Nystrom’s fates could hinge in part on the fortunes of the candidates on the top of the ballot.