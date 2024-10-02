Pete Rose still not going into Hall of Fame. His MLB ban was permanent not 'lifetime'

''It was obviously aimed at Pete Rose, and from that day forward and to today, my position, the position of millions of others is, yeah, we get it, he broke the cardinal rule. He should be banned from baseball under that rule for life,'' longtime broadcaster Bob Costas said Tuesday on ESPN's ''Get Up!'' morning show. ''But somebody got those 4,256 base hits and those three batting championships. Put him in the Hall of Fame, put it at the bottom of his plaque ‘banned from baseball 1989, for life'. It's part of the record, but he should be in as a player.''