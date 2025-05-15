Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe and politics: Baseball and the real world collide more often than we think

— First, American society is built on stories. Where other civilizations have hundreds or thousands of years of common culture behind their nationhood, Americans willed their republic into existence on stories like the ''shining city upon a hill,'' ''life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,'' ''all men are created equal.'' Then they built it out with tales of the frontier and erected industrial story factories like Hollywood and Madison Avenue. Isn't it natural, then, that the game many think helped define America would be built on some tall tales, too?