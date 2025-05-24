Pete Crow-Armstrong's 2nd 6 RBI game is one for the Cubs' history books

CINCINNATI — No matter where Craig Counsell puts Pete Crow-Armstrong in the Chicago Cubs lineup, the center fielder is producing at a record rate.
Crow-Armstrong's first career grand slam in the seventh inning of Friday night's 13-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds made him the first Cubs player since runs batted in became an official stat in 1920 to have two games with at least six RBIs in a calendar month.
The 23-year old outfielder — who batted cleanup on Friday night — drove in six runs from the leadoff spot in the Cubs' 13-3 victory over the White Sox on May 16.
''It's real cool. We always find a lot of interesting stats in this game I'm starting to see,'' Crow-Armstrong said. ''I'm very lucky to be able to move around throughout this lineup and have a lot of opportunities in front of me. I don't get that without my dudes on base.''
According to Sportradar, it is the 36th time a major-league player has had two six RBI games in a calendar month. The last player to do it before Crow-Armstrong was Derek Dietrich, who accomplished the feat in May 2019 for the Reds.
Crow-Armstrong had a two-run homer in the fourth inning. With the Cubs trailing 6-4 with two outs in the seventh inning, he connected on Tony Santillan's elevated slider, which hit off the right-field foul pole to put the Cubs on top for good.
It was his fourth career multi-homer game and second this season.
Crow-Armstrong looked like a golfer after hitting the pitch trying to will the ball to stay fair as it was hooking and then did an emphatic bat flip after it ricocheted off the pole. He celebrated while rounding the bases.