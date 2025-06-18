Pete Crow-Armstrong dazzles once again as Cubs add to NL Central lead

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong heard more thunderous chants of ''P-C-A!'' and ''M-V-P!''
He is still getting used to the adulation.
''I'm still kind of new to the ovations and whatnot. I don't quite know how to respond all the time,'' a sheepish Crow-Armstrong said.
Looks like he might get some practice this year.
In one memorable inning on a warm Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Crow-Armstrong added another pair of dazzling plays to his breakout season with the Chicago Cubs — one that almost certainly will include the All-Star Game next month in Atlanta.
First, he robbed Milwaukee's Brice Turang with a diving catch in center for the second out of the eighth. Then he led off the bottom half of the inning with a 452-foot drive off the scoreboard in right for his team-high 19th homer, sparking another round of ''P-C-A!'' chants from the crowd.
''That's why we come to the ballpark, to see things like that,'' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, ''to see great players do amazing things. Pretty cool.''
Crow-Armstrong punctuated a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series between the NL Central rivals. The Cubs upped their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the second-place Brewers.