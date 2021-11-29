VESTAL, N.Y. — Dan Petcash had 21 points as Binghamton rolled past Hartwick 110-41 on Sunday.
Bryce Beamer had 13 points for Binghamton (2-3). Ogheneyole Akuwovo, Tyler Bertram and Hakon Hjalmarsson added 11 points apiece. Thirteen players scored for Binghamton.
Anthony Girard had 15 points for the Division III Hawks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Curry has 33 points, Warriors beat Clippers for 8th straight
Stephen Curry is among the most dangerous players in the NBA. But an angry Curry proved to be more lethal.
Vikings
Vikings can't overcome 49ers' quick scores in 34-26 loss in San Francisco
The 49ers strung together three consecutive touchdown drives at the end of the first half and to begin the second to take a 28-14 lead.
Sports
Betz lifts Bellarmine past Franklin 75-37
Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine easily defeated Franklin 75-37 on Sunday.
Sports
Surtain's pair of picks leads Broncos past Chargers 28-13
Rookie Patrick Surtain II picked off Justin Herbert twice, returning the second one 70 yards for a touchdown and sparking the Denver Broncos' 28-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Sports
Frank Williams, founder of Formula One team, dies at 79
Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Formula One's Williams Racing, has died. He was 79.