PETA sues American Kennel Club over standards for French bulldogs, other breeds

NEW YORK — The animal rights group PETA sued Tuesday to try to force the American Kennel Club to abandon the standards it backs for hyper-popular French bulldogs and some other breeds, contending that the influential club is promoting unhealthy physical features.
The lawsuit turns up the heat around one of the biggest flashpoints in dogdom: the attributes that have been honed to define some breeds, including the Frenchie, which the AKC ranks as the United States' most popular breed.
''The AKC's official breed standards for the bulldog, French bulldog, pug, dachshund and Chinese shar-pei provide blueprints for the breeding of deformed, unhealthy dogs,'' PETA says in the suit.
The AKC said it's committed to protecting ''the health, heritage and well-being of purebred dogs'' and that responsibly bred dogs that conform to the standards are healthy.
''We categorically reject PETA's mischaracterizations of specific breed standards and their assertion that these standards create unhealthy dogs,'' the club said in a statement, adding that dog health and welfare is ''paramount and at the core of our mission.''
Founded in 1884, the New York-based AKC is a nonprofit that acts like a league for many canine competitions and runs the United States' oldest dog registry, where owners may choose to document their dogs' existence and accomplishments. Mixed-breed dogs and rescues can be registered as ''canine partners'' and compete in some sports, but the club's history is closely tied to fanciers who cultivate and show purebreds.
Each breed has its own club that sets the ''standard,'' or ideal characteristics, for the dogs. The AKC reviews, approves and promulgates them.
PETA, also called People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, describes itself as an animal liberation organization. Its advocacy includes boycotts and litigation. Its supporters are known for staging sometimes disruptive protests in settings including a papal audience, a Starbucks and sporting events such as the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.