Design should not only be beautiful but durable, as well. While in some instances, a higher price tag may mean higher quality, this isn't always the case. Good design doesn't always have to be expensive.

In the case of pets and children, there is an inherent "wear and tear" factor to be considered. Even so, of course, we want to have all members of the family be able to feel joy and relaxation in a well-designed space.

This is where a thoughtful selection of pet- and child-friendly materials and finishes comes into play.

Warm and brightly colored spaces help to create a family- and children-friendly vibe.

General rules of thumb

Some general design rules for pet- and child-friendly spaces include:

Washable fabrics.

Cushions with removable covers for easy washing or replacement.

Wipeable fabrics.

Sturdy construction.

Pet- and child-friendly design tips

Light, washable cotton fabrics.

Commercial-grade fabrics such as Sunbrella and Crypton.

Leather and faux leather.

Things to avoid

Boucle or woven knit fabrics.

Velvet or materials that will easily show dirt or pet hair.

Delicate or hard to clean fabrics.

Glass or items that can easily chip or break.

Bright cotton, washable fabrics are used for bedding in this children’s bedroom.

Color tips

Bright colors that can hide stains easily.

Bold patterns that can hide stains or light wear and tear.

Colors that can be easily touched up with pens (typically white, black, brown or metallics such as gold or silver).

Takeaway tip: Purchase items that will go the distance as opposed to disposable items that will need to be repeatedly replaced. In some instances, those disposable items may serve a purpose during a certain phase such as a pet's puppy years or a child's toddler phase, but be sure to also incorporate those well-designed quality pieces that will also be reliable and durable.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and the Hudson Valley.