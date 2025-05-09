Peruvians know him as the priest who went 'from Chicago to Chiclayo.' He is now Pope Leo XIV

CHICLAYO, Peru — The people of northern Peru call him el obispo. Sometimes he is also Padre Prevost. Maybe when the shock wears off, they will get used to his new title, Pope Leo XIV.
Waiters, taxi drivers, teachers and others — faithful or otherwise — saw the Rev. Robert Prevost around their communities for 20 years, eating ceviche, singing Christmas songs and partaking in everyday activities. But he also walked through flooded streets to reach the needy and drove to remote villages to hand out blankets. Many sat a few feet away from him while he delivered succinct sermons.
They can all now say they know the pope.
''He's a very simple man,'' said Alejandro Bazalar, whose feet Leo washed during a Holy Week ceremony in the city of Chiclayo, where Leo lived for nine years. ''We Chiclayanos never imagined that God's representative on Earth would live among us.''
Chiclayo, with more than 800,000 people, plays a vital role as the main commercial hub of Peru's northern Pacific coast, with highways linking it to the Andes mountains and Amazon region. The two-story homes near its main square are painted in shades of cream or white and the narrow streets are jammed at midday. Low-income neighborhoods rise a few miles away.
Leo, 69 and born in the United States, arrived in the city in 2014, serving as administrator and then bishop until his predecessor, Pope Francis, summoned him to Rome in 2023. After he was introduced to the world as Leo XIV, he introduced Chiclayo to the world.
''Greetings ... to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith,'' he said Thursday in Spanish, standing on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first speech as the leader of the Catholic church.
Ricardo Ulloque on Friday remembered Leo singing into a microphone ''I wanna wish you a merry Christmas'' – the verse in José Feliciano's bilingual song ''Feliz Navidad'' – accompanied by a small band during a youth gathering in 2017.