Peruvians know him as the priest who went 'from Chicago to Chiclayo.' He is now Pope Leo XIV

U.S. stocks closed mixed at the end of an unusually quiet week. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday and wound up with a loss of 0.5% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The relatively calm movements offered a respite after stocks whipsawed for weeks on fears about President Donald Trump's trade war and then on hopes that he'll relent on some of his tariffs. Treasury yields and other financial markets also held relatively steady ahead of a highly anticipated meeting on Saturday between China and the United States on trade.