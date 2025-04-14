Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate, dies at 89

Vargas Llosa published his first collection of stories ''The Cubs and Other Stories'' (Los Jefes) in 1959. But he burst onto the literary stage in 1963 with his groundbreaking debut novel ''The Time of the Hero,'' a book that drew on his experiences at a Peruvian military academy and angered the country's military. A thousand copies of the novel were burned by military authorities, with some generals calling the book false and Vargas Llosa a communist.