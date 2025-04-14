LIMA, Peru — Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate and a giant of Latin American letters died, his son says.
Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate and a giant of Latin American letters died, his son says
Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate and a giant of Latin American letters died, his son says.
The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 1:19AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FAA says helicopter company whose sightseeing chopper crashed, killing 5, is shutting down operations immediately
FAA says helicopter company whose sightseeing chopper crashed, killing 5, is shutting down operations immediately.