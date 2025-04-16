Peru's former first lady arrives in Brazil for asylum to evade prison

SAO PAULO — Peru's former First Lady Nadine Heredia and her youngest son arrived in Brazil on Wednesday after the neighboring country granted her asylum, her lawyer and the foreign ministries of both countries said.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Heredia's flight arrived in the capital, Brasilia under the terms of a diplomatic asylum convention that Peru and Brazil are both part of. Heredia and her son will now go through the procedures to regularize their migration to Brazil, it said.
Earlier, Heredia's lawyer Julio Espinoza told Peruvian radio RPP that she departed early Wednesday on an official plane provided by the Brazilian government.
On Tuesday, a Peruvian court sentenced Heredia and her husband, Former President Ollanta Humala, to 15 years in prison for laundering funds received from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to finance his 2006 and 2011 campaigns.
Humala, who attended the court session, was immediately jailed, while Heredia, 48, took refuge in the Brazilian Embassy with their son, Samin Humala, 14.
On Tuesday night, Peru's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Brazil granted diplomatic asylum to the former first lady and her son under a 1954 convention to which both countries are signatories. The ministry said Peruvian authorities granted them safe passage to Brazil.
Peru's Foreign Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Former First Lady Heredia's brother, Ilán Heredia, also was sentenced to 12 years in prison for money laundering in the same case.