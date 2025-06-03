Peru allows miners to seek permits in area removed from Nazca Lines protection

BOGOTA, Colombia — Peru announced Tuesday that miners who had been operating illegally in a large protected archaeological reserve around the famous Nazca Lines will now be able to start the process of obtaining mining permits, after the government reduced the protected area by 42%.
Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero said those working in the area must now legalize their mining activities since the zone is no longer designated as archaeological heritage.
''You're fully illegal when you operate in a place where mining is banned ... but since that cultural heritage restriction no longer exists, they're no longer in violation — they'll need to formalize their operations,'' Montero said in a press conference in Lima on Tuesday for correspondents working for the international media.
He added that the government does not yet know how many miners are currently active there.
The area in question forms part of a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage Site, home to the Nazca Lines — massive geoglyphs etched into the desert thousands of years ago — and one of Peru's most fragile desert ecosystems.
Last week, the Ministry of Culture issued a resolution reducing the protected area around the Nazca Lines by 2,397 square kilometers (925 square miles). The reserve, created in 1993, was set at 5,633 square kilometers (2,175 square miles) in 2004.
''It's incredible how the government is not even interested in the heritage of our ancestors that is unprotected, and will be destroyed without any control,'' Peruvian environmental lawyer, Cesar Ipenza, told The Associated Press.
Ipenza said once the miners enter, they will create huge environmental impacts, and will not assume responsibility.