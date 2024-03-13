St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that police are responding to Proctor High School after a report of a person with a gun inside the building Wednesday evening.
It's believed no shots were fired at the school, at 131 9th Ave. in Proctor, which is near Duluth. The incident was reported about 5 p.m.
Law enforcement here from Hermantown, Duluth, St. Louis county and Umd police
A large police presence surrounded the school, which is next to a middle school, with mutual aid from nearby Hermantown, Duluth, University of Minnesota Duluth Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
