Q: I'm thinking of getting a parrot. Are certain species good choices for beginners?

A: Parrots are wonderful companions — smart, beautiful and entertaining — but they are messier and more demanding of attention than people often realize. That's the first thing to know. The other is that parrots vary widely in personality and amiability. A lot depends on how well they were raised and socialized. It's important to do your homework before buying. The following species may fit your bill.

Cockatiels are popular for their affectionate nature, and they come in a variety of color and pattern variations. Some cockatiels learn to talk, but most stick to whistling.

Budgies (short for budgerigar) are widely available and relatively inexpensive compared with other parrot species. They're special for their affectionate personalities and can become good talkers, although they have teeny-tiny voices. With gentle, patient handling (something all birds need), they can become your best bud.

Lovebirds live up to their name, being affectionate and cuddly when hand-raised and socialized. They're not overly loud, and they may even talk a little. Peach-faced lovebirds are most popular, but they come in other color mutations, too. And contrary to myth, they don't need to be kept in pairs.

Senegals are members of the Poicephalus family. These small, handsome parrots have a gray head, green back and wings, and a yellow-orange belly. They're friendly and affectionate, and although they're not big talkers, they may pick up a few phrases.

Members of the Pionus family are midsize parrots with winning personalities. They aren't as flashy as some species, but they are easy to keep and handle, with a sedate attitude and a voice that isn't excessively loud.

Other possible "starter birds" include green-cheeked conures, lilac-crowned or other small Amazons, caiques and parrotlets.

Have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.