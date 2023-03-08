Officials have identified the three family members who were shot to death and located in their Chisago County home over the weekend and also disclosed that a "person of interest" in the shootings was found dead elsewhere a day earlier.

Found dead Sunday morning in their Fish Lake Township home on Brunswick Road were a couple, 73-year-old Darrell J. Mattson and 68-year-old Denise L. Mattson, and their 47-year-old son, Kirk P. Mattson, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

All three suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," Justin Wood, chief deputy for the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement Tuesday. The gun used to shoot the three has not been located, Wood said.

Wood did not identify the "person of interest in the shootings," but that description is routinely used by law enforcement to characterize someone as having a direct role in a crime. He also did not specify where the person died.

He said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which investigates deaths in Hennepin, Dakota and Scott counties, will release the cause and manner of that person's death.

"Investigators working the case continue to believe the Brunswick Road shootings were not a random incident," Wood said.

In a separate statement on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said, "We recognize the need for answers and calls for justice when an incident like this occurs within our community. We appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to investigate, and the members of this Office will continue to work diligently towards finding those answers you seek."