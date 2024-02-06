ELKHORN, Wis. — A person of interest has been taken into custody following the shooting deaths of a bartender and her husband inside a southern Wisconsin sports bar, police said Monday.

The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated matter, the Elkhorn Police Department said Monday in a posting on its Facebook page. It provided no additional information about the person.

The shootings, around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, killed 37-year-old Gina Weingart and 33-year-old Emerson Weingart, the Elkhorn Police Department said.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was called to the Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn after reports of shots fired there, police said.

The owner of the bar, Jordan Barr, wrote in a posting on Facebook that Gina Weingart was hired as a bartender there after she and her husband had become regular customers.

''I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core,'' Barr wrote in the posting.

Elkhorn is 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.