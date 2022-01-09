Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in northwest St. Paul on Sunday afternoon.
The stabbing happened at an apartment building on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West, St. Paul police said.
The death marks the city's first homicide of the year. Further details were expected to be released Sunday evening.
