More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From News Graphics
News Graphics
Perseverance rover
The rover is the most sophisticated that NASA has ever sent to Mars. It will search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet's geology and climate, and collect rock/sediment samples for possible return to Earth. It is powered by heat from the radioactive decay of plutonium into electricity used to charge its two batteries.
News Graphics
Map: World earthquakes
Map of recent quakes that are occurring in both the United States and around the world. The data is from the United States Geological Survey's (USGS). Earthquake information is extracted from a merged catalog of earthquakes located by the USGS and contributing networks. Earthquake data will be available within a few minutes for California events, and within 30-minutes for worldwide events.
News Graphics
Earthquake mapper
Map of recent quakes that are occurring in both the United States and around the world. The data is from the United States Geological Survey's (USGS). Earthquake information is extracted from a merged catalog of earthquakes located by the USGS and contributing networks. Earthquake data will be available within a few minutes for California events, and within 30-minutes for worldwide events.
Politics
Minnesota Poll results: Most support universal background checks, military-style rifle ban
The Star Tribune polled 800 Minnesota likely voters about several gun proposals between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.
Politics
Minnesota Poll: Trump vs. Democratic candidates
The Star Tribune interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Highlights from questions about potential matchups between President Donald Trump and…