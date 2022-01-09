JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rob Perry had 22 points and Chase Johnston hit a 3-pointer time expired as Stetson narrowly beat North Florida 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Chase Johnston had 12 points for Stetson (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Perry and the Hatters called timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Johnston caught the inbounds pass from the baseline on the left wing, pump-faked a defender and drilled a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

North Florida's Carter Hendricksen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime with 3:54 to play. Johnston answered with a jumper 17 seconds later but neither team scored again — combining to go 0 for 9 from the field with two turnovers — until Johnston's winner.

Jose Placer had 21 points for the Ospreys (4-11, 0-2). Carter Hendricksen added 11 points and three blocks. Jadyn Parker had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Perry made two free throws to make it 63-all with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force overtime.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com