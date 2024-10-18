Perry High School shooter attempted to livestream his actions, a new report says

The shooting occurred in the school's commons area, where about 50 students and staff had gathered for breakfast before classes. According to the report, Butler arrived at the school at 7:12 a.m. with a shotgun, revolver, knife and homemade explosive device concealed on him and immediately went to a bathroom near the commons area. While in the restroom, Butler posted on social media and began livestreaming, the report said without detailing the nature of the posts or livestreaming content.