VERMILLION, S.D. — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a career-high 25 points as South Dakota topped Tennessee State 83-66 on Sunday.
Perrott-Hunt made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-1). Mason Archambault had 16 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points for the Tigers (1-3). Jalen Dupree added 12 points, while Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
