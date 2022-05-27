PORTLAND, Ore. — Jo Rae Perkins has won Oregon's Republican U.S. Senate primary.
Perkins, a frequent candidate for public office, has been criticized for her belief in QAnon, a wide-ranging and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.
Perkins was the unsuccessful GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Oregon in 2020. She also ran for the Senate in 2014 and for the U.S. House in 2016 and 2018.
Perkins will face four-term Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden in November's general election. He will be the heavy favorite in the liberal state.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence.
Nation
Oregon ballot fiasco highlights 'invisible' election chiefs
Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000.
Nation
Idaho trial for Chad and Lori Daybell delayed to January
A woman charged in Idaho with killing her two youngest children and her new husband's previous wife will be tried alongside her husband and their trial has been delayed until early next year because the judge says that will give her lawyers enough time to effectively prepare a defense.
Nation
5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured
A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday.
Nation
At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday "to give Mr. Depp his life back" by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.