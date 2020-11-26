Javonte Perkins had 22 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double and Saint Louis easily defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-52 in the season-opener on Wednesday night.

Goodwin, the nation's top rebounding guard last year with 10.4 a game, had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson and Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points apiece.

Sidney Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.