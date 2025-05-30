Performers and opera lovers see 'The Central Park Five' as a show of resistance against Trump

DETROIT — As Detroit Opera officials made plans last fall to bring a production based on the Central Park Five to their 2025 lineup, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump loomed large and just off stage.
The opera puts to music the story of five Black and Latino teens imprisoned for the 1989 rape and beating of a white woman in New York's Central Park and prominently features Trump as a real estate showman calling for the death penalty in the case.
Booking the production reflected a modern commitment to adding diverse and contemporary stories to opera houses in Detroit and elsewhere in the U.S., stages where classic composers have long reigned.
But adding it to the calendar also forced officials to consider how Trump could react to the production if he won a second term as president, said Yuval Sharon, artistic director at the opera house.
''As soon as the election happened last November, we did think to ourselves, how can we best prepare our audience and prepare our community to know what they're about to see when they come to the Detroit opera," Sharon said.
In true theater fashion, they decided to let the show go on, unaware that audiences would take their seats as Trump pursues dramatic changes to the arts in the U.S.
He fired the Kennedy Center board, replaced them with loyalists and took over as board chair. He wrote on social media that members of the previous board ''do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.''
Trump then took aim at the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities through proposed budget cuts. And earlier this month, he authorized a 100% tariff ''on any and all" foreign-produced movies coming into the U.S.