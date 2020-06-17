As part of recognizing top athletes during the school year, the Star Tribune has extended its high school sports award brand to recognize All-Metro team champions. This year winners were selected on the basis of state tournament competition and consultation with experts in each field.

One of the metro area’s top-performing programs every year, the Eastview dance team, earned the Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion award with state championships won on back-to-back days in high kick and jazz last February.

It marked the fourth time the Lightning won both divisions. The team received perfect ranking scores in the semifinal and final rounds in both divisions.

The team finished 20-0 for the season and was South Suburban Conference champion for the 18th consecutive year.

The team includes:

Lauren Anderson, Mia Barnes, Irene Boese, Lilli Burke, Trinity Dao, Elizabeth Dobis, Karli Fliipo, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Mia Foster, Emma Gannon, Claire Hake, Elizabeth Hallum, Sydney Hart, Sophia Hedlund, Grace Heinen, Grace Kisch, Zoe Kritsas, Chloe Kruger, Maggie Larson, Paige Lorsung, Ashley Losie, Ariana Navarro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Morgan Peterson, Sabrina Pilney, Ava Sartori, Alexis Stolpa, Kilie Thomas, Mailana Tong, Abby Williams. Coaches: Jenny Raiche, Toni Balliet, Shelby Feddema, Grace Gilbertson, Jessica Padget, Tina Range, Taylor Varghese, Ellen Allen, Shannen Jilek and Molly Campbell.