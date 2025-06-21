Perez hits go-ahead single, India and Witt homer as the Royals beat the Padres 6-5

Padres manager Mike Shildt served his one-game suspension handed down by MLB after a brouhaha in Los Angeles on Thursday night after Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit on the right wrist by a pitch in San Diego's 5-3 win, which prevented a four-game sweep. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also was suspended for one game. Padres closer Robert Suarez was suspended for three games for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth inning. He is appealing.