Things To Do

Percival Everett, Rachel Kushner and Miranda July are fiction nominees for National Book Awards

Percival Everett's ''James,'' his acclaimed retelling of Mark Twain's ''The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,'' is a fiction nominee for the National Book Awards. The long list of 10 also includes Rachel Kushner's innovative thriller, ''Creation Lake,'' and novelist-filmmaker Miranda July's exploration of middle age, ''All Fours.''

By HILLEL ITALIE

The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 2:09PM

NEW YORK — Percival Everett's ''James,'' his acclaimed retelling of Mark Twain's ''The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,'' is a fiction nominee for the National Book Awards. The long list of 10 also includes Rachel Kushner's innovative thriller, ''Creation Lake,'' and novelist-filmmaker Miranda July's exploration of middle age, ''All Fours.''

The National Book Foundation released the fiction list Friday, capping a week of announcements in five competitive categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry,young people's literature, and books in translation. Judges will narrow the lists to five on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 20 during a dinner ceremony in Manhattan, when honorary prizes will be presented to novelist Barbara Kingsolver and publisher-activist Paul Coates.

Two story collections are on the fiction list, Pemi Aguda's ''Ghostroots" and Tony Tulathimutte's ''Rejection," and three debut novels, Kaveh Akbar's ''Martyr!,'' Karla Cornejo Villavicencio's ''Catalina" and Sam Sax's ''Yr Dead," which takes place in part outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan. The other fiction nominees are Jessica Anthony's ''The Most'' and Hisham Matar's ''My Friends."

about the writer

HILLEL ITALIE

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

Prince Harry's 40th birthday marks the moment the royal scamp moves to middle age

Prince Harry was always something different.

Things To Do

Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash

Nation

Actors and fans celebrate the ‘Miami Vice' television series' 40th anniversary in Miami Beach